Brilliant Archie Collins goal rescues draw for Exeter in Forest Green clash

Exeter and Forest Green shared the spoils after playing out an entertaining 1-1 draw at St James Park.

The Grecians started well as Matt Jay found some space, but he scuffed his 20-yard shot straight into the arms of Luke McGee.

Jack Sparkes fired wide at the back post after great work by Jay and Randell Williams as Exeter created the better chances.

But with their first genuine chance, Forest Green’s Jamille Matt struck the top of the crossbar from close range.

From the resulting corner, in the 16th minute, Nicky Cadden played it to the edge of the box and Aaron Collins sidefooted in from 20 yards out.

Collins almost added a second but was denied by Jonny Maxted before his Exeter namesake – Archie Collins – levelled things in the 37th minute with a brilliant first-time shot from 20 yards that flew in off the underside of the crossbar.

Exeter’s Ryan Bowman saw a header flipped away by McGee and Williams shot just wide to bring the half to a close.

Chances dried up after the break, but Exeter should have won it when Joel Randall volleyed over the crossbar from close range from Williams’ delicate chip.