Kevin O’Hara leaves it late to earn Dunfermline win over Arbroath

Kevin O’Hara’s last-gasp header snatched Dunfermline a 1-0 win against Arbroath.

Arbroath defender Colin Hamilton saw a 30-yard effort hit the right-hand post and bounce to safety in the seventh minute.

Visiting goalkeeper Derek Gaston pulled off decent saves to deny Declan McManus and Dom Thomas, while Owain Fon Williams had to be at his best to keep out a shot from Luke Donnelly before the break.

Chances were at a premium after the break, with Kyle Turner’s shot failing to trouble the keeper after 55 minutes.

But there was late drama as the Pars stole the points in the first minute of stoppage time, with O’Hara heading in Josh Edwards’ cross from the left.