Jermaine Anderson brace boosts Aldershot beyond Woking

Aldershot secured a first victory in three games after a Jermaine Anderson double gained them a 3-0 success over Woking.

Harry Panayiotou opened the scoring for the hosts after 32 minutes, capitalising on a set-piece that culminated in a Josh Rees header that was then duly slotted home by the forward.

Just two minutes later that lead was doubled as Toby Edser surged forward to find Mohamed Bettamer, who in turn crossed to Anderson and the latter player took his chance to score a first goal for the club.

A second goal for the Shots promptly followed, with Edser again pushing forward from midfield and Anderson collecting the ball to strike in the 38th minute and cap a decisive win.