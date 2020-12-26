Ethan Ross doubles up as Raith win seven-goal thriller at Alloa

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A late flurry of goals including an Ethan Ross double saw Raith prevail 5-2 in an action-packed encounter at Alloa.

Manny Duku got the game under way in the 17th minute, handing his third-placed side the lead when collecting the ball from a free-kick and tapping it home unchallenged.

High winds then played a part in Rovers’ second goal, as a cross from Dan Armstrong headed towards Duku was carried by a gust and hit the back of the net instead, whistling past a dumbfounded Neil Parry.

Alloa did respond in the 75th minute when Liam Buchanan shot home a loose ball to make it 2-1, but Lars Lokotsch then further widened the winning margin for Raith in the 84th minute.

Buchanan was then pushed in the back and awarded an 89th-minute penalty that he duly converted, but any dominance was soon lost when Raith hit back instantly and Ross put away a 90th-minute strike and then scored once more in the third minute of stoppage time to seal his side’s 5-2 victory.