Torquay hit Yeovil for six

Vanarama National League leaders Torquay served further emphatic notice of their promotion credentials with a 6-1 demolition of Yeovil.

United led 4-0 by half-time, with the result barely in doubt following two goals in the opening 10 minutes as Armani Little’s free-kick was added to by Danny Wright.

Sam Sherring headed home Connor Lemonheigh-Evans’ corner in the 21st minute to make it three and Josh Umerah, a first-half substitute for Little, took just two minutes after his introduction to set up Aaron Nemane for the fourth.

Albi Skendi pulled one back four minutes after the break, but Lemonheigh-Evans quickly restored the four-goal margin after good work by Nemane and Ben Whitfield.

Kyle Cameron headed in Jake Andrews’ free-kick to make it 6-1 and round off a more than satisfactory day for the hosts.