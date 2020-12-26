Ben Gladwin sets MK Dons on the way to victory over Bristol Rovers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

MK Dons picked up three crucial points in their survival fight following a comfortable 2-0 win over relegation rivals Bristol Rovers.

Ben Gladwin smashed home in first-half stoppage time after the Dons dominated the first 45 minutes.

And they deservedly wrapped up the win through Scott Fraser just after the hour mark.

Fraser had a shot saved by Jordi Van Stappershoef following a 10th-minute corner as the Dons started well.

Gladwin was inches away after Fraser played him in on 28 minutes, before Fraser and Andrew Surman had more chances.

The pressure finally paid off when Gladwin fired a beauty into the top corner from long range three minutes into injury-time.

Ali Koiki had a volley ruled out for Rovers for offside four minutes later.

It was a game-changing decision when Fraser doubled MK Dons’ advantage after Cameron Jerome played him in on 62 minutes after a poor clearance from the goalkeeper.

Joe Mason, Daniel Harvie and Fraser all had chances to make it 3-0 in the closing stages as Rovers failed to fight back.