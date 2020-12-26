Shaun Whalley secures point for Shrewsbury at Wigan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

League One strugglers Wigan and Shrewsbury drew 1-1 in a Boxing Day clash short on genuine excitement and goalmouth activity.

Shaun Whalley secured a point for the Shrews, cancelling out Will Keane’s penalty.

Leon Clarke had the first opportunity of the game, but the former Wigan forward blazed well over the top from a good position.

Wigan had half a shout for a penalty when Tom Pearce went to ground, before the same player was clattered by Clarke in the box shortly after – with the referee again waving play on.

Shrewsbury almost took full advantage just before half-time when Whalley cut in from the left, only for Jamie Jones to make the save before Keane hacked the ball to safety.

It was third time lucky for Wigan 35 seconds after the restart, when Pearce was clearly tripped inside the area by Ro-Shaun Williams as he shaped to shoot – and this time the whistle went.

Keane smashed home the spot-kick to put Wigan ahead, but the response from Shrewsbury was impressive.

Matt Millar saw a shot parried over by Jones, before Whalley got the better of Darnell Johnson before firing home from 12 yards.

Wigan almost won it in stoppage time, but Aaron Pierre was in the right place at the right time to deny Wigan substitute Thelo Aasgaard.