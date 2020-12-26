James Wilson on target again as Salford move into play-off spots

Something went wrong - please try again later.

James Wilson scored his seventh goal of the season as Salford moved back into the League Two play-off places with a 2-0 home win over Walsall.

The former Manchester United striker tapped in Brandon Thomas-Asante’s drilled centre for an early lead, his second goal in two games since returning from injury.

Substitute Luke Burgess scored a wonderful solo goal late on to seal the win and end Walsall’s recent purple patch of four straight wins.

The Saddlers had enjoyed a lively start with the dangerous Wes McDonald causing problems for the stubborn Salford backline and defender Dan Scarr wasting a chance to level with a free header from a corner.

But with Roy Keane and Ryan Giggs watching on, Salford looked livelier after half-time and should have doubled their lead when Wilson played in Ash Hunter whose low left-footer was forced behind.

The visitors had a penalty shout waved away when Josh Gordon flung himself to the ground and then flashed a header wide, before Burgess waltzed through the tiring Walsall defence to make it 2-0.

Hunter then raced clean through for a third but saw his deflected effort hit the crossbar.