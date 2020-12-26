Brennan Johnson bags Boxing Day brace as Lincoln beat Burton to go top

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brennan Johnson scored a brace as Lincoln cruised to a dominant 5-1 League One victory over bottom side Burton to move top of the table on Boxing Day.

The Imps took advantage of previous leaders Portsmouth not being in action due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases.

Lincoln, who thrashed Northampton 4-0 last weekend, made a blistering start and raced into a two-goal lead inside the first seven minutes.

The first goal came after just four minutes as James Jones found Anthony Scully with a wonderfully-timed pass. Scully stayed onside and crossed the ball in for Remy Howarth to tap home.

Three minutes later the hosts doubled their lead after Tom Hopper’s cross took a big deflection and Johnson nipped in to force the ball over the line.

Lincoln stayed in control in the second half and added their third after 56 minutes as – after a Howarth effort was saved by Burton goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara – Scully stabbed the loose ball home from close range.

Johnson struck again just after the hour mark thanks to a late Christmas present from the Burton defence as the away side tried to play out from the back.

The Imps returned the favour after 74 minutes when a mix-up between goalkeeper Alex Palmer and Lewis Montsma allowed substitute Kane Hemmings to score.

But City restored their four-goal lead with nine minutes remaining as Harry Anderson’s deflected effort looped over O’Hara to seal the victory.