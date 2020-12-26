Barrow secure Boxing Day win at Port Vale

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Barrow ensured a miserable Boxing Day for Port Vale as they took the points with a 2-0 away victory.

Against the run of play, Barrow led through former Valiants striker Scott Quigley, who scored with their first chance on goal.

Patrick Brough doubled the lead early in the second half as Vale fell to back-to-back losses.

Vale – without a league win since December 5 – applied most of the pressure in the first half but could not pick out the vital pass, and they conceded with Barrow’s first real opening of the game, 23 minutes in.

A charged-down clearance fell for Quigley and he out-muscled Nathan Smith before finishing past Scott Brown.

The hosts’ attacks stalled time and again and they almost fell further behind when centre-back Matt Platt headed over from a Josh Kay cross to the back post.

Barrow got their second five minutes into the second half, Brough tapping in from close range.

And, although Quigley was denied his fourth goal in three games by Brown’s sharp save and Kay fired narrowly over the bar, Barrow had done enough to chalk up their second straight win.