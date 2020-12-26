Carlos Mendes-Gomes brace helps Morecambe to win over Grimsby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Morecambe maintained their spot in the League Two play-off places as they came from behind to beat managerless Grimsby 3-1 at the Mazuma Stadium.

In a game of two halves, the visitors enjoyed long periods on top in the first half and were ahead at the break.

But three second-half goals, including a brace from Carlos Mendes-Gomes, gave the Shrimps the points.

Grimsby, who lost manager Ian Holloway in midweek, started well and took the lead in the 21st minute with a close-range header from Matty Pollock after Morecambe keeper Mark Halstead failed to deal with a Kyle Bennett corner.

Morecambe levelled after 58 minutes when Jordan Slew crossed to the far post for Mendes-Gomes to head past James McKeown from close range.

The Shrimps added a second after 71 minutes when Cole Stockton did well to roll his marker and produce a low cross for Mendes-Gomes to score.

Grimsby should have levelled in the 83rd minute after Halstead spilled a long-range George Williams free-kick but somehow the Mariners could not force the ball over the line.

They were made to pay dearly for the miss when Morecambe added a third two minutes into added time.

A Grimsby free-kick was blocked and Morecambe took advantage with Mendes-Gomes turning provider for Adam Phillips to beat McKeown when put through on goal.