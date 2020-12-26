George Thomson brace earns Harrogate victory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

George Thomson scored a goal in each half to earn Harrogate a deserved 2-1 win at 10-man Oldham.

Town came from behind to sink the in-form hosts, who had won five of their previous seven matches.

In the first-ever meeting between the two sides, Harrogate’s Jack Muldoon (twice) and Connor Kirby were thwarted early on by a brilliant triple save by Oldham goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.

In the 19th minute, Town skipper Warren Burrell tripped Davis Keillor-Dunn in the box and Conor McAleny side-footed home his 13th goal of the season from the penalty spot.

It was 1-1 after 30 minutes when Thomson fired home from the edge of the box after meeting Muldoon’s header into his path.

Oldham striker Bobby Grant was shown a straight red card just before the interval following an aerial clash which floored Lawlor.

Harrogate’s Aaron Martin planted a free header wide, before the visitors did grab a second in the 71st minute.

After Brendan Kiernan’s cross was not cleared, Thomson pounced, lashing into the roof of the net from 15 yards.