Russell Martin confident MK Dons can build on victory over Bristol Rovers

Russell Martin believes his “outstanding” MK Dons side have the perfect platform to build from thanks to a comfortable 2-0 win over relegation rivals Bristol Rovers.

Ben Gladwin smashed home a beauty in first-half stoppage time and a deserved win was wrapped up through Scott Fraser on the hour.

It was the Dons’ first League One win since December 2 and with fixtures coming thick and fast, Martin is confident this victory is just the start.

“It was an outstanding performance. From start to finish I am pleased with the intensity and how we mixed the game up,” said the manager.

“I’m most pleased with the willingness to do the horrible stuff well and the control we had over the game, we were worthy winners.

“We just need to make sure we build on that now. If we score first, we are really tough to play against, it’s a really good trait and one we need to do more often.

“The first goal was top class, but we should have had more.

“We are down to bare bones so it’s going to be tough, but if we keep putting in effort like that we will be ok.

“We did not make enough of our early chances, but we felt that the goal was going to come.

“It was good to get Ben Gladwin back out there, his goal changed the complexion of the game.”

The Dons dominated but it took until first-half stoppage-time for the deadlock to be broken when Gladwin picked out the top corner.

Fraser doubled the advantage on 62 minutes, finishing nicely after being played in by Cameron Jerome as the home dominance paid off.

A COVID-19 outbreak meant this was Rovers’ first game in two weeks and the insufficient preparation showed according to manager Paul Tisdale.

“We are disappointed to have lost the game and we are disappointed with the first half not illustrating how we want to play,” he said.

“It never feels good to lose a game when you feel you should have played better.

“Having 10 days off and not being able to train is never going to be a perfect way to prepare for a game.

“We were not forceful enough with our play. It is a shame we couldn’t get to the break at 0-0 and had a chance to adjust the game.

“It was an uphill battle from that point. We were more like us in the second half.

“Their second goal was due to our slack play. We needed to be braver in making decisions, especially defending.

“The back four need to give you a platform and the midfield did not have the platform to go forward instead of backwards in the first half.”