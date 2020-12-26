Bradford caretaker Mark Trueman pragmatic about job prospects after latest win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bradford caretaker manager Mark Trueman continued to play down his chances of being appointed full-time after a 1-0 win at Tranmere.

It was the third victory in a row for the Bantams, who are unbeaten since Trueman and fellow club academy coach Conor Sellars took charge following Stuart McCall’s departure.

Trueman revealed that he has been speaking with the board but he is happy to let things carry on as they are.

He said: “We’re just taking it game-by-game. Myself and Conor are just planning ahead if we are in charge or not.

“We’ve had good conversations with the board and they are happy with what we’re doing.

“We’ll just try to keep working hard and getting results for the club.

“They’ve got confidence in what we’re doing and it just allows the board time to make the right decision.

“If it is someone else, then we’ll just carry on with our jobs until then.”

Lee Novak scored the decisive goal after 62 minutes when he headed home after a driving run and cross from Levi Sutton.

Trueman said: “We know all about Lee Novak. He only got a couple of chances but he took one.

“He’s earning them, not just with what he’s doing in possession but how hard he works for the team.

“With the way we set up he had to do a job for us and he’s happy to do that.

“It was a disciplined performance. The players showed that unity and were very good without the ball.”

Tranmere’s best chances came at both ends of the game.

Former Bradford striker James Vaughan’s flick-on caused confusion in the defence, allowing Corey Blackett-Taylor to poke the loose ball past goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell but wide of the post.

O’Donnell later produced a diving reaction save to deny Vaughan who got on the end of a wind-assisted free-kick.

Tranmere manager Keith Hill said: “We should have got something out of the game. I’m happy with the performance and thought we played some nice stuff.

“We were obviously given the respect off the opponents with the way that they set up.

“We have to be patient with the opposition’s tactics and it’s concentration levels. We just switched off with that one moment.

“That’s the disappointment. One lapse has cost us the three points and it’s part of our learning and development that it doesn’t happen again.”

Hill felt that his side are not giving 12-goal top scorer Vaughan enough support in attack.

“We are dependant on James Vaughan but we have to work a little harder to be up there with him,” he said.

“We have to make sure our ball retainers become goal scorers and goal creators.

“I was pleased with the way we controlled the game from a possession point of view but we need to be better in attack.

“We had moments, especially in the first half where they were concerned and that’s why they changed shape again.”