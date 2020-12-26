Dean Holden talks up Famara Diedhiou’s winning goal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bristol City head coach Dean Holden described Famara Diedhiou’s goal as “outstanding” after the striker again came off the bench to net the winner against Wycombe.

Diedhiou connected perfectly with a right-footed shot from 15 yards in the 87th minute after good control inside the box by fellow replacement Opi Edwards.

The ball zipped into the roof of the net to secure City a 2-1 victory and leave plucky Wycombe with nothing to show for a committed display.

Chris Martin had headed City into a 23rd-minute lead from a cross by impressive winger Callum O’Dowda.

But it was no more than the visitors deserved when Garath McCleary equalised with a deflected shot after 68 minutes.

After four defeats in the previous five games, Holden was as elated as anyone by Diedhiou’s late winner.

He said: “It was an outstanding strike at the end of a really good move. Some of our passing today was a lot better than in recent games and we created good chances.

“Famara has not been able to train fully since picking up a suspension in our last home game, so I knew the best we could do was get 20 minutes out of him.

“That’s three times he has won games for us as a sub this season, which says everything about his attitude.

“We were let down by our finishing at times and it looked as though it might cost us when Wycombe equalised.

“When you are only one goal up you are always vulnerable. There is still a lot to work on, but we will do that and seek to improve.

“Our injury situation shows no sign of improvement with Callum O’Dowda feeling his hamstring and having to come off.

“Discussions are ongoing about how we use the forthcoming transfer window. I believe we already have a very strong squad.

“But with so many players on the injured list, we may have to take steps to strengthen it further, maybe by looking to recall some of the players we have out on loan.”

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth was disappointed not to take anything from the game.

He said: “I would have been disappointed with a draw on the balance of play.

“I can’t quite work out how we lost. We looked the only team likely to win after equalising, but again we have paid for what are no more than minor errors.

“Every team we play know they have been in a game against us, but we keep losing by the odd goal.

“It may be that we just need a scruffy win without playing well to give us the boost we need.

“I would certainly take that at the moment, rather than losing when playing really well as we keep doing.

“Yes, we could have defended the goals better, but neither of them was down to a big mistake.

“I suppose when a team pay £5million for a striker like Diedhiou, they are entitled to expect him to win games like that.

“He cost more than my entire team. But we will go again and the players will continue to give everything for the cause.

“Our battle is to win a mini table of the bottom five this season and I remain confident we can do that.”