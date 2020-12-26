Stephen Robinson questions ‘not ideal’ timing of SFA appeals announcement

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson questioned the SFA’s timing after the governing body announced the date for Kilmarnock and St Mirren’s Covid-19 appeals on the morning of an important Scottish Premiership game.

The Scottish Football Association on Boxing Day announced the appeals over the SPFL’s independent tribunals decision to award 3-0 wins to Motherwell in the wake of coronavirus regulations breached by the two clubs which led to the postponement of Scottish Premiership games in October.

Motherwell had the six points taken from their total after the SPFL’s decision to forfeit matches was suspended, pending the outcome of the appeal which will be heard on January 14.

Robinson has no issue with the appeal process but was perplexed the date of it was announced on the morning of their league encounter against Dundee United at Tannadice, which finished 1-1.

Robinson said: “The timing of the SFA’s announcement was well thought out wasn’t it?

“The day of a game? Maybe people could use their brains and announce it on a Monday – I’m certain they didn’t meet on Christmas Day.

“We haven’t shouted or screamed about points or not having points. We haven’t done anything wrong and are willing to play the games as we always were.

“We are not in control of that and have never shouted our mouths off.

“I have got to be careful of what I say – but the announcement on the day of a game isn’t ideal.

“Based on the performance it didn’t affect the players preparation.

“It was a brilliant performance and we had enough chances to win two or three games.

“If people actually use their brains then great – that announcement doesn’t have any impact on a Monday.

“I don’t think a lot of nous has been used in that announcement.”

Motherwell were on course to win their first game in eight matches following Tony Watt’s first-half opener.

But they were pegged back in injury time when Dundee United sub Nicky Clark grabbed an equaliser.

And United manager Micky Mellon praised his side for not giving up.

He said: “I think it was thoroughly deserved.

“We lost a sloppy goal from a set-play early on and played some good football up until we equalised.

“The group is relentless and they’ll keep going and going. Their fitness will make you bend in the end.

“I was delighted to see that go in and we nearly nicked it right at the end with a brilliant counter-attack.

“So full credit to the boys. We’ve had two tough games where we wanted six points but came away with four.”