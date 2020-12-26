Differing views for Leam Richardson and Steve Cotterill after draw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wigan caretaker boss Leam Richardson and Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill unsurprisingly had differing views after the 1-1 draw at the DW Stadium.

Will Keane’s 47th-minute penalty for Wigan, after Tom Pearce was fouled by Ro-Shaun Williams, was cancelled out by Shaun Whalley in the 66th minute.

And while Richardson – who felt his side should have been awarded a second spot-kick for another foul on Pearce – thought the result was fair, his counterpart Cotterill felt otherwise.

“I think the verdict is that, in the second half, we deserved three points,” Cotterill said.

“Towards the end of the game, we were the side in the ascendancy, I thought we were the team looking for the winning goal.

“Maybe with half an hour to go, if you’d have given them a point, maybe they’d have taken it.

“But when we scored the goal, we wouldn’t have done. It was a great move, lovely passing, a great touch, turn and great finish.

“And there were a few other things that were flashing across the box.

“I’d have taken a scrappy one for our second, but there were loads of positives to come out of the game.

“We went a goal down, it was a different challenge for us, a fourth game (in a row) away from home.

“But I saw lots of positives, and I’m as pleased with this draw – after going 1-0 down – as I am with any of the other 1-0 wins away.

“We could’ve done better for the first 35 seconds of the second half but, other than that, I don’t have too many gripes.”

Richardson, meanwhile, felt his side were good value for the point – Wigan’s eighth from their last five matches.

“Within any league campaign, where you’re going for promotion or whatever, if you’re not going to win a game then definitely don’t lose,” he said.

“I felt the longer the game went on, our energy levels dropped a touch, and the creativity also dropped a touch.

“We had to hang on to what we had and, all in all, that could prove to be a valuable point.

“We had a great spell at the start of the second half, we had a couple of great chances at the end.

“Against teams set up like Shrewsbury, you have to bide your time and wait for those moments.

“But on the whole I thought a point was probably a fair result.

“Both teams offered hard work and endeavour, and we’ll move on to Burton now.”

Richardson was also adamant his side should have been awarded a second penalty.

“I’ve had the pleasure of watching both of the penalty incidents, and they’re both penalties,” he added.