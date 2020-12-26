Angelo Balanta header earns Dagenham victory at Dover

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dagenham extended their winning run to three matches in all competitions with a narrow 1-0 National League victory over struggling Dover.

The home side were reduced to 10 men eight minutes before the break when former Dagenham defender Joshua Passley was sent off for a foul on Darren McQueen.

Angelo Balanta came close to opening the scoring on the brink of half-time but his effort was blocked.

The visitors took advantage at the start of the second half as Balanta headed home substitute Myles Weston’s cross – from the edge of the box – at the far post to give them lead.

That goal proved enough for maximum points to hand Dover a fourth-successive league defeat at the bottom of the table.