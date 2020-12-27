Three for Virgil but the darts don’t add up – Sunday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 27.

Football

The last three years have been pretty eventful for Virgil Van Dijk.

Another award for Cristiano Ronaldo.

John Stones reflected on a job well done by City.

Chris Sutton shared some sad family news.

My dad Mike sadly passed away yesterday. He was a great sportsman, teacher, husband, dad and grandad. He was my hero and I will miss him so much.💔 pic.twitter.com/espBj4DxlH — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 27, 2020

Some Eddie Gray magic from Leeds United.

"When Eddie Gray plays on snow, he doesn't leave any footprints" – Don Revie pic.twitter.com/kY9yT0Ug9h — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 27, 2020

And doing it the ugly way with Liam Cooper.

Beautifully Ugly! We can go to the trenches if we need to. Different class men 🙌🏼💯 — Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) December 27, 2020

West Brom were looking forward to facing Liverpool…

…and had a right to be optimistic.

GOAL Liverpool 1-1 West Brom (82 mins) Semi Ajayi rises highest to head in an equaliser off the post#LIVWBA — Premier League (@premierleague) December 27, 2020

Cricket

Sam Billings arrived.

Michael Vaughan was impressed with Ajinkya Rahane’s batting display for India.

His 100 at lords was special but this one in Melbourne as skipper with his team 1-0 down and up against it tops the lot … what an incredible performance so far by @ajinkyarahane88 !!! #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 27, 2020

Virat Kohli hailed India’s efforts in Melbourne.

Another great day for us. Proper test cricket at its best. Absolutely top knock from Jinks👌@ajinkyarahane88 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 27, 2020

Kohli was named in the ICC’s men’s one-day international team of the decade, along with England’s Ben Stokes.

Awesome foursome Stokes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Sir Alastair Cook made the Test team.

Former wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor was recognised for her ODI exploits and Anya Shrubsole took the Twenty20 honours.

🤲 @Sarah_Taylor30 makes the Women’s ODI Team of the Decade! https://t.co/Y8ti9JwE3g — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 27, 2020 👏👏👏 @Anya_shrubsole https://t.co/4bN7OeIoIw — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 27, 2020

Lewis Gregory won the battle of the England players.

Englishman gets Englishman! Lewis Gregory has two wickets. This is the huge one of Dawid Malan #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/7CjuKs71ha — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 27, 2020

What a catch!

Happy birthday to Kevin Pietersen’s daughter.

Formula One

Welcome baby Button!

Welcome Lenny Monrow Button 😍 Mummy & Daddy are besotted already. She has the cutest little dimples like her big brother Hendrix 😊 Britt is doing amazing and recovering well. #babybutton pic.twitter.com/NQKq0ONjV0 — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) December 27, 2020

Darts

Oops!

Golf

Greg Norman was back at home after spending Christmas in hospital with suspected coronavirus.

From Santa’s sack to Justin Rose’s golf bag…

Athletics

Usain Bolt joined in with the festivities.

Oh you’ll thought I didn’t get in on the festivities to 🙈 What the season is all about 😉 pic.twitter.com/vXGluVqpd2 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) December 27, 2020

Basketball

Steph Curry doesn’t miss.

5+ minutes without a miss. Stephen. Curry. pic.twitter.com/8DV0z5gtib — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 26, 2020

MMA

Conor McGregor’s Christmas break did not last long.