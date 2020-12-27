Queen of the South say sorry to fans upset by George Galloway attending match

Queen of the South have apologised to furious fans after it emerged that former MP George Galloway attended the club’s Boxing Day clash with Dundee.
News of Galloway’s presence at Palmerston Park angered supporters who were not allowed to attend the fixture due to Covid-19 restrictions.
A statement on the club’s official website said: “We can confirm that George Galloway did attend our game against Dundee at Palmerston yesterday.
“He was socially distant within an area of the ground where he formed a bubble with his family. All Covid protocols were followed at all times.
“We would like to apologise to our supporters who have been upset by his attendance at the match.”
Galloway, 66, posted a photograph from the stadium on Twitter as the club slipped to a 3-1 home defeat which left them at the foot of the Scottish Championship table, and his tweet received dozens of replies from disgruntled fans.
Mainland Scotland entered a nationwide Tier 4 lockdown at midnight on Christmas Day.
