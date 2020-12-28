Wednesday sack Tony Pulis on eve of Middlesbrough clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

First-team coach Neil Thompson will take charge of Sheffield Wednesday for the game with Middlesbrough following the shock dismissal of Tony Pulis.

Wednesday announced Pulis’ sacking after just 10 games on Monday night, with Thompson appointed caretaker boss until a permanent replacement is found.

He could be without Adam Reach and Joost Van Aken against Boro after both were withdrawn early in the Boxing Day draw at Blackburn with knocks.

Massimo Luongo, Cameron Dawson, Julian Borner, Aden Flint and Jack Marriott all remained sidelined, while Dominic Iorfa is a long-term absentee with an Achilles injury.

Neil Warnock is expected to choose from the same squad as he had available for the 4-1 win at Birmingham on December 19.

With their Boxing Day game against Rotherham postponed due to coronavirus cases within the Millers’ camp, Boro have had extra time to prepare.

Ashley Fletcher and Jonny Howson have both stepped up their recoveries, but neither is expected back before the FA Cup tie at Brentford on January 9.

Marcus Browne is also back in training but this match is likely to come too soon, while Grant Hall remains sidelined.