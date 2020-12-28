Brian Rice says returning players could improve Hamilton’s situation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice hopes to have two or three players back for Wednesday’s trip to face St Johnstone.

Rice was missing 10 players for Saturday’s 3-0 defeat by Celtic but several who were missing because of a Covid-19 case could return.

The likes of Scott Martin, Nathan Thomas and Ross Callachan have dropped out in recent games.

“We should have a couple back for Wednesday,” Rice said. “Hopefully we will know about that on Tuesday, the boys that were affected by the Covid situation.

“With the size of our squad it’s been very difficult but with two, maybe three boys coming back, that will definitely help the situation.

“It’s just unfortunate that all our attacking players, David Templeton, Lewis Smith, Nathan Thomas, Marios Ogkmpoe, Ross Callachan, are affected. So the onus is then on the other lads to be compact and try and give us a platform.”