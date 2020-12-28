Kazenga LuaLua hoping to start for Luton against Bristol City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kazenga LuaLua will be pushing to start for Luton against Bristol City on Tuesday.

The striker returned as a substitute in the Boxing Day defeat at Reading in the Sky Bet Championship and was straight back on the scoresheet after shaking off a knock.

Dan Potts returned from an ankle problem but could not help Luton avoid a third game without a win.

James Bree is unlikely to feature until the new year as the defender continues his recovery from a long-term knee issue.

Bristol City are hoping Famara Diedhiou will be fit to start after his goal earned victory against Wycombe.

The Senegal frontman has been managing a groin problem and started on the bench on Boxing Day before making a late impact.

Dean Holden must check on Zak Vyner and Callum O’Dowda, both substituted on Saturday, as City’s injury list moves into double figures.

Jamie Paterson, Chris Brunt, Alfie Mawson, Nathan Baker, Steven Sessegnon, Liam Walsh, Joe Williams, Andreas Weimann and Jay Dasilva remain sidelined.