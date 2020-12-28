Grimsby caretaker boss Ben Davies has decisions to make

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Grimsby caretaker boss Ben Davies must decide whether to make changes for the visit of Oldham.

Davies was in the hotseat for Saturday’s defeat by Morecambe following the departure of Ian Holloway amid off-the-field turmoil.

Davies will check on James Hanson, Sean Scannell and Max Wright, who have all missed recent matches through injury but should be nearing returns.

Matthew Pollock and Matt Green both came into the starting line-up against Morecambe, with Luke Spokes and Montel Gibson making way, while Pierre Fonkeu was still awaiting international clearance.

Oldham will be without Bobby Grant through suspension.

The striker was shown a straight red card just before half-time during Saturday’s loss to Harrogate for a challenge on Jake Lawlor and must serve a three-match ban.

Danny Rowe will again be assessed having missed the last four games with muscle tightness while George Blackwood, Andrea Badan and Kyle Jameson could all remain on the sidelines.

Oldham are looking to make it eight straight away wins in all competitions.