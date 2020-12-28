Stoke dealt Morgan Fox blow ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Stoke have been dealt a blow ahead of their home game against Nottingham Forest with the news that Morgan Fox could be set for a lengthy spell out.

The left-back missed the goalless draw at Coventry after limping off against Tottenham on December 23.

Joe Allen made his long-awaited return from an Achilles injury on Boxing Day as a second-half substitute and John Obi Mikel (calf) and Sam Clucas are set to follow and could be available on Tuesday night.

The Potters are unbeaten in four Championship matches, drawing three of them.

Loic Mbe Soh is looking to reclaim his place in the Forest starting line-up.

The teenage defender was a surprise omission from the team against Birmingham on Boxing Day as Tobias Figueiredo was selected for what Reds boss Chris Hughton described as “tactical reasons”.

Lyle Taylor is also vying for a recall. The striker was named on the bench for the 1-1 draw at Millwall after sustaining an unspecified knock, but he is back to full fitness and looking to displace Lewis Grabban, who recently recovered from a hip issue.

Forest have won only one of their last 10 Championship games but go into this clash unbeaten in three matches.