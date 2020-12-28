Scott Sinclair a doubt as Preston prepare to host Coventry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Preston’s leading scorer Scott Sinclair is a major doubt for their game against Coventry.

The seven-goal attacker pulled up while chasing the ball during the Boxing Day win at Derby and immediately grabbed the back of his right leg, suggesting a possible hamstring injury.

Brad Potts has been nearing a return but was not ready at Pride Park, while Ben Pearson (ankle), Billy Bodin and Louis Moult (both knee) are all expected to remain out.

Patrick Bauer (Achilles) is a long-term absentee for the Lilywhites, who are looking to win three successive Sky Bet Championship matches for the first time since November 2019.

Coventry will check on the fitness of Gervane Kastaneer, but Tyler Walker is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Kastaneer missed the goalless draw with Stoke due to a muscle problem and he will be monitored. Fellow forward Walker will be absent for around six weeks after sustaining a calf strain against Sheffield Wednesday recently.

Matty Godden and Gustavo Hamer returned on Boxing Day as Sky Blues boss Mark Robins made two changes to his starting line-up, and both could keep their places in the team at Deepdale.

Defender Michael Rose (groin) and goalkeeper Marko Marosi (cheek) remain out.