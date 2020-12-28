Marco Stiepermann to be assessed before Norwich take on QPR

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Norwich will check on Marco Stiepermann ahead of their home game against QPR.

The German midfielder has been suffering with an ear infection and he will be assessed. Should he miss out again, it is hoped he will be back in contention when Barnsley visit Carrow Road on Saturday.

The game will come too early for goalkeeper Tim Krul, who is still recovering from a thigh injury sustained in the win at Stoke in November.

Ben Gibson (hamstring) and Xavi Quintilla (hip) are available again, having returned to the squad for the defeat at Watford, with Gibson making a substitute appearance against the Hornets.

QPR manager Mark Warburton could make changes as he looks to halt an eight-game winless run in the Championship.

Albert Adomah and Bright Osayi-Samuel are obvious options, having both started the Boxing Day defeat to Swansea on the bench.

Left-back Lee Wallace has missed six games with a calf injury and it is not yet clear when he might be able to return.

Luke Amos (knee), Charlie Owens (knee) and Osman Kakay are also out for the visitors, who have not won since a 3-2 victory against Rotherham on November 24.