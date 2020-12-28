Rory Holden set to miss out again when Walsall take on Scunthorpe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Walsall midfielder Rory Holden will almost certainly be sidelined for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Scunthorpe on Tuesday evening.

Holden missed the Boxing Day defeat at Salford after suffering a knee injury in training last week and Saddlers boss Darrell Clarke is resigned to being without the Northern Irishman once again.

Emmanuel Osadebe came into the line-up in Holden’s absence and the Irishman is likely to retain his starting spot.

Saturday’s 2-0 loss ended a run of four consecutive victories for ninth-placed Walsall, who sit one point off the play-off places and six adrift of the top three.

Scunthorpe are likely to be without Manny Onariase.

The defender has been struggling with a groin problem recently but was withdrawn just before the hour mark in the 3-2 defeat at home to Mansfield on Boxing Day with an ankle injury.

Fellow defenders Harrison McGahey (hamstring) and Junior Brown (thigh) will once again miss out but striker Ryan Loft is in contention to start after coming on as a substitute on Saturday following ankle and shin problems.

Dutch forward Kevin van Veen (hamstring) and midfield pair Frank Vincent (thigh) and Fin Shrimpton (ankle) will also miss out.