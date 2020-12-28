Paul Warne faces selection headache as depleted Rotherham host Barnsley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne will have to scrape a side together after the EFL ruled his coronavirus-hit side’s game with Barnsley could go ahead.

The Millers’ last two games have been called off after a Covid-19 outbreak in the camp before Christmas and they were keen for the South Yorkshire derby to go the same way, but EFL doctors have ruled it can be played.

That is despite three unnamed players still being in isolation, with a fourth waiting on a test result, and one only ending quarantine on the day of the game.

Warne also has five long-term injuries – Chiedozie Ogbene (knee), Clark Robertson (foot), Shaun MacDonald (broken leg), Kieran Sadlier and Joe Mattock (both ankle) – that deplete his squad further and he has said he may only be able to name three substitutes.

Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael expects to select from the same squad that won for the fifth time in their last seven Championship games against Huddersfield on Boxing Day.

Ismael might be tempted to name an unchanged team despite the quick turnaround.

Herbie Kane is one player vying for a recall but Jordan Williams and Aapo Halme remain out.

Williams’ fitness will be looked at again ahead of the trip to Norwich on January 2, while Halme will be out a little longer with a toe injury.