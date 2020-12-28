Danny Senda in charge again as Leyton Orient seek to end losing run

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Danny Senda will again take charge of Leyton Orient for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Southend.

Manager Ross Embleton continues his period of self-isolation after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Conor Wilkinson was fit enough to start the Boxing Day defeat to Cambridge and played most of the match, with Lee Angol dropping to the bench.

Orient are bidding to end a run of three consecutive defeats.

Southend climbed off the bottom of the table with victory over Colchester and will check on Tom Clifford, James Olayinka and Alan McCormack.

Left-back Clifford has an ankle problem, Olayinka has had injections to help with groin issues while fellow midfielder McCormack has been battling a calf injury.

The Blues, meanwhile, are still waiting to learn the extent of Brandon Goodship’s rib problem.

Defender Richard Taylor is back available after sitting out the Colchester win through suspension.