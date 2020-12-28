Matty Lund suspension-free and available for Rochdale return

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rochdale will have Matty Lund available after suspension if they take the field for the first time since December 19 against Crewe on Tuesday.

Dale’s previous fixture against Blackpool, set to take place on Boxing Day, was suspended with the club saying they could not play after a positive coronavirus test.

Lund missed his side’s 4-1 defeat to Gillingham while serving a one-game ban for five bookings, but could return against Crewe.

Paul McShane, Ryan McLaughlin, Ollie Rathbone, Jake Beesley and Gavin Bazunu have all been out in recent weeks but could return.

Crewe manager David Artell will have to make a late decision over the fitness of Olly Lancashire for the Spotland contest.

The defender was pulled from the game against Fleetwood in the warm-up after tweaking a calf muscle.

If he remains sidelined after his assessment on Monday, Travis Johnson could continue in the starting XI.

Midfielder Callum Ainley underwent hamstring surgery earlier this month and continues to be absent from the squad, while defender Perry Ng will serve the last game of his six-match suspension.