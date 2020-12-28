Nicky Maynard set to miss Mansfield clash with Salford due to hamstring problem

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicky Maynard looks certain to miss Mansfield’s League Two clash with Salford on Tuesday.

Stags boss Nigel Clough had hoped the striker would be fit for Boxing Day’s clash with Scunthorpe but now it appears a hamstring problem will keep him out for a couple of weeks.

Clough could name an unchanged side after watching his team pick up a first victory in five matches.

Joe Riley (knee) is the only long-term absentee.

Salford boss Richie Wellens must decide whether to change his in-form side.

Salford are unbeaten in five league games, winning three of them, but, with fixtures coming thick and fast, Wellens may look to utilise his squad.

The Ammies boss has been monitoring the fitness of James Wilson following his return from a lay-off but believes he is now back to 100 per cent.

If Wellens does make changes, the likes of Luke Burgess, Emmanuel Dieseruvwe and Bruno Andrade should come into contention.