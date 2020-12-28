David Martindale bids to end Livingston’s long wait for a win over Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Livingston manager David Martindale is targeting their first victory over Aberdeen in 16 years but knows how tough it will be against the Dons.

Livi have scored wins over Celtic and Rangers since winning promotion in 2018 but have not managed to overcome Derek McInnes’ side.

The West Lothian side beat Aberdeen five times in the 2003-04 season but have not done so since.

Martindale said: “That’s two-and-a-half years back in the Premiership and Aberdeen are the only team we haven’t beaten. We have taken points off Aberdeen but they are the only team we’ve not beaten.

“They get a lot of negativity but I think they are a fantastic football team. Derek’s done a great job with them and it’s a great squad of players.

“He has built a really successful team. Most years they are in cup finals and they are a really tough team.

“I have always found them to be one of the better teams in the league. When you come up against opponents, I always find it really tough against Aberdeen because they are well-drilled and have very good players.”

Livi have recorded six straight victories since Martindale took over but they now face four games against top-four opposition before their Betfred Cup semi-final against St Mirren.

“It’s going to be tough but the way we are applying ourselves, we are going to be in the games and give ourselves a chance.

“There’s no doubt how hard the games are going to be but I think we are more than capable as a squad of picking up some points.”