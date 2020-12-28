Tuesday, December 29th 2020 Show Links
Wealdstone game against Boreham Wood called off after positive Covid-19 test

by Press Association
December 28, 2020, 3:33 pm
Boreham Wood’s National League home game against Wealdstone was postponed because of a positive coronavirus test in the visitors’ squad (John Walton/PA)

Wealdstone’s National League game against Boreham Wood on Monday has been postponed after a member of the Stones’ squad tested positive for coronavirus.

A Wealdstone statement read: “Our playing squad will now self isolate in line with Public Health England guidelines, meaning Saturday’s fixture at home to Maidenhead United has also been postponed.”

The game was originally due to be played at Wealdstone, but had been switched to Boreham Wood’s Meadow Park.

