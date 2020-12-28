Wealdstone game against Boreham Wood called off after positive Covid-19 test

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wealdstone’s National League game against Boreham Wood on Monday has been postponed after a member of the Stones’ squad tested positive for coronavirus.

A Wealdstone statement read: “Our playing squad will now self isolate in line with Public Health England guidelines, meaning Saturday’s fixture at home to Maidenhead United has also been postponed.”

The game was originally due to be played at Wealdstone, but had been switched to Boreham Wood’s Meadow Park.