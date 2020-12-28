Colchester defender Tom Eastman set to miss Cheltenham clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Colchester are set to be without Tom Eastman when Sky Bet League Two promotion hopefuls Cheltenham visit on Tuesday evening.

Eastman limped off the field in the closing stages of the 2-0 defeat at Southend on Boxing Day with an ankle injury and the defender seems likely to miss the Robins fixture.

Cohen Bramall, Luke Norris and Callum Harriott were all absent on Saturday due to knocks and it remains to be seen whether they will be fit enough to return against Michael Duff’s side.

Midfielder Diaz Wright is still sidelined by a long-term knee injury.

Cheltenham will once again be without Conor Thomas and goalkeeper Scott Flinders.

Thomas has been sidelined for a month with a calf injury and is yet to return to first-team training.

Flinders, meanwhile, has got bone bruising and is out of contention.

However, Sean Long could return to the matchday squad for the first time this season, having been out with a hip injury.