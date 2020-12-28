Mark Cooper could make changes for Forest Green’s clash with Crawley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Forest Green boss Mark Cooper must decide whether to continue with his tried and trusted starting team against Crawley.

Cooper has sent out the same XI for the past four games, taking eight points from a possible 12, to put Rovers second in the League Two table.

Club captain Carl Winchester is the likeliest player to break in, having come off the bench twice since returning from injury.

Kane Wilson has been injured for the past two matches.

Crawley will be without Tarryn Allarakhia for the next three matches after he was shown a straight red card against Newport.

His absence opens up a space in midfield, with fit-again duo Jake Hesketh and George Francomb vying with Sam Matthews as all three aim to step up from the bench.

Left-back Josh Doherty (hamstring) has not been seen since November 24 and faces a cautious reintroduction to first-team affairs despite returning to training.

Reece Grego-Cox and Tom McGill remain doubtful.