No fresh injury worries for Burton ahead of bottom-of-the-table clash with Wigan

Burton have no new injury concerns ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with fellow strugglers Wigan.

Kane Hemmings could be pushing for a place in the starting XI after making his comeback with substitute appearances against Doncaster and Lincoln, where he scored Burton’s consolation in a 5-1 Boxing Day loss.

Rock-bottom Albion were dealt a blow when Leicester loanee Sam Hughes returned to his parent club after suffering a serious knee injury.

The Brewers were looking to extend the defender’s loan spell in January, but instead he will return to Leicester for rehabilitation.

Wigan manager Leam Richardson could have Lee Evans back in the first-team fold sooner than expected, although it will not be for at least another month.

The midfielder has not featured since the 1-0 win at Sunderland on December 5 after sustaining a knee injury for which he underwent surgery last week.

Evans is set to remain sidelined for four to eight weeks, rather than months as first feared.

Gavin Massey, Viv Solomon-Otabor and Harry McHugh are also expected to remain sidelined for the trip to Burton.