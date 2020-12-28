Brett Pitman could return for Swindon against MK Dons

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brett Pitman is pushing for a return to the Swindon starting line-up as his side prepare to return to action against MK Dons.

Pitman stepped off the bench grab a last-minute equaliser against Charlton last week as John Sheridan’s men ended a run of four straight losses.

The Boxing Day postponement against Portsmouth gave players extra time to recover and Jordan Lyden, Jonny Smith and Anthony Grant are among those who could feature following injury.

Jack Payne and Rob Hunt are also pushing to start after coming off the bench in the draw against Lee Bowyer’s Addicks.

MK Dons will welcome back Stephen Walker from illness while his flat-mate Matthew Sorinola will also return provided he tests negative for coronavirus.

Despite having nine players absent through a mixture of injury and coronavirus-related issues, Russell Martin saw his side claim a superb Boxing Day win over Bristol Rovers.

George Williams and Charlie Smith are likely to still be absent, while Carlton Morris will also sit out again as he braces for a potential move elsewhere from his parent club Norwich.

Dons will also run the rule over David Kasumu, who missed the Boxing Day win with an injury he sustained on Christmas Eve.