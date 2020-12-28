Harrogate skipper Josh Falkingham looking to start against Carlisle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Harrogate skipper Josh Falkingham is in contention to start at home to Carlisle.

Falkingham played the final 20 minutes of the Sulphurites’ 2-1 Boxing Day win at Oldham after suffering a small hamstring tear against Exeter on December 15.

Defender Will Smith will not return until mid-January after injuring his back and tearing hamstring tendons in a nasty fall at the start of November.

Dan Jones and Jack Emmett also remain sidelined as Harrogate seek to end four straight home defeats in all competitions.

Carlisle are set to be without captain Nick Anderton again after the left-back missed the 3-3 Boxing Day draw with Bolton.

The left-back is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone on Christmas Day who subsequently received a positive result from a Covid-19 test.

Danny Devine and George Tanner continue to recover from respective knee and shoulder operations, but Rod McDonald played 90 minutes against Bolton after being out for six weeks with a groin injury.

Dean Furman could return after picking up a knock while playing for the reserves last week, but loan signing Connor Malley (foot) remains out.