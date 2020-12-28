Plymouth receive Lewis Macleod fitness boost

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe has received good news over midfielder Lewis Macleod ahead of the clash with Oxford at Home Park.

Macleod was substituted midway through the Boxing Day clash with Charlton, having recently suffered with an ankle injury, but has reported no further ill-effects and will retain his place.

Lowe will be tempted to name an unchanged side after his side continued their recent revival against the Addicks.

Striker Luke Jephcott will be looking to continue his superb form in front of goal after scoring both of the Boxing Day goals.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson is resigned to missing defender John Mousinho once again as he battles a knee problem.

Mousinho missed the 2-0 win over Wimbledon on Boxing Day and is unlikely to be risked again before he has undergone surgery.

Robinson is still without Cameron Brannagan and Sam Winnall, but both players are closing in on playing returns after extended absences.

Jamie Hanson and Dan Agyei are among those pushing for starts for Oxford as they look to extend their recent unbeaten run.