Halifax into play-off places with win over Altrincham

Halifax climbed into the National League play-off places following a 3-2 win over Altrincham at The Shay.

The home side went in front in the 17th minute when they were awarded a penalty following a handball and Luke Summerfield made no mistake from 12 yards.

Billy Chadwick doubled Halifax’s lead on the half-hour by drilling a shot into the bottom corner but Altrincham pulled a goal back within a minute, Josh Hancock tucking home Matthew Kosylo’s cut-back.

Halifax restored their two-goal cushion inside a minute of the second half, Martin Woods curling a 25-yard effort into the top corner.

Altrincham cut the deficit again with 20 minutes left as half-time substitute Dan Mooney tapped in from close range.

Fellow sub Ryan Colclough then wasted a glorious chance to level eight minutes from time as he fired wide following a free-kick.