West Brom without suspended Jake Livermore against Leeds

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

West Brom remain without the banned Jake Livermore for the visit of Leeds.

The midfielder serves the second match of his three-game ban, while Hal Robson-Kanu (arm) and Conor Townsend (knee) are out for Sam Allardyce’s side.

Kyle Bartley is closing in on a return from a calf problem and may be fit for the game at The Hawthorns, although boss Allardyce has conceded he may not make many changes following Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool.

Leeds could be without three first-choice central defenders again after Diego Llorente’s latest injury setback.

Marcelo Bielsa was without skipper Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and Llorente for Sunday’s home win against Burnley, but Leeds responded by keeping a rare clean sheet.

Summer signing Llorente had been expected to make his first home appearance for the club, but broke down in training after appearing to have recovered from a muscle strain.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Bond, Furlong, Gibbs, Ajayi, Ivanovic, Peltier, Kipre, O’Shea, Bartley, Phillips, Diangana, Pereira, Grosicki, Field, Harper, Krovinovic, Gallagher, Sawyers, Robinson, Austin, Grant, Edwards.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Alioski, Phillips, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Klich, Harrison, Bamford, Poveda, Roberts, Casilla, Costa, Hernandez, Struijk, Shackleton, Davis.