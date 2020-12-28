Graham Potter only interested in what Brighton do ahead of Arsenal clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brighton could drag Arsenal back into trouble on Tuesday but boss Graham Potter is concentrating on his own team’s problems.

The Seagulls are four points behind Mikel Arteta’s side, who ended their alarming slump with a 3-1 win over Chelsea on Boxing Day.

But more pressing for Potter is ensuring Brighton end their winless record at home this season.

“I don’t want to worry about what others are doing,” he said. “They’ve had a good result so they’ll be in a good moment, with a good feeling.

“We need to play well, we want to turn around our home form and finish the year strongly.

“Every game’s different. You have to respect the opponent and what they bring but you try to play your game as best as you can and take what your opponent throws at you.”

The Seagulls beat Arsenal at the Amex Stadium last season thanks to a stoppage-time Neal Maupay goal, but Potter insists that will have no bearing on Tuesday’s match.

“None whatsoever. I don’t think those games count for anything,” he added. “It was a big game for us, a big result.

“It was probably a big game for them because they made some changes and went on to do well at the back end of last season. They are a team with lots of talent, with a coach who I really like.

“They’ve been going through a tough period but obviously the result in the last game has helped them and they’ll come to the Amex looking for a victory.”

Potter is set to be without Adam Lallana and Tariq Lamptey through injury against the Gunners.