No new problems for Livingston ahead of Aberdeen clash

Livingston have no fresh injuries ahead of the Scottish Premiership visit of Aberdeen.

Scott Tiffoney is pushing for a return to the squad following a recent hamstring problem.

Long-term absentees Keaghan Jacobs (foot) and Alan Lithgow (hip) remain on the sidelines.

Aberdeen are set for a new year injury boost as Derek McInnes’ selection woes ease again ahead of the Dons’ final match of 2020.

Ross McCrorie is back from suspension to face Livi at the Tony Macaroni Arena while Connor McLennan also returns after a foot injury kept him out of the Boxing Day win over St Johnstone.

And Scott Wright could make his return from a two-month hernia lay-off against Dundee United on January 2, leaving only Dylan McGeouch (groin), Mikey Devlin (ankle), Marley Watkins (hamstring) and Tomas Cerny (knee) in the Pittodrie treatment room.