Christian Norgaard will not be fit to face Bournemouth

Brentford boss Thomas Frank will once again be without midfielder Christian Norgaard for the home game against Bournemouth.

Norgaard stepped off the bench in last week’s Carabao Cup win against Newcastle after being sidelined for over two months with an ankle injury, but missed the Boxing Day win at Cardiff after taking a knock to the same ankle.

Frank, whose side are looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 16 matches, said: “Christian Norgaard is not available but everyone is ready from the last game. Christian had a minor setback in the Newcastle game. We will see in the next days or week when he will be available again; it was just too short for (Bournemouth).”

Defenders Pontus Jansson, Henrik Dalsgaard and Rico Henry all overcame minor niggles in time to play the full 90 minutes on Saturday.

Bournemouth striker Josh King is in contention for a return to action and David Brooks has also been declared fit.

King missed the recent goalless draw at Luton due to a back issue, while Brooks, fit again after his recent injury problems, is OK to resume after being withdrawn in the 69th minute.

Chris Mepham (calf) and Arnaut Danjuma (hamstring) are edging closer to a return but are not yet ready.

On-loan Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers (ankle) remains a long-term absentee.