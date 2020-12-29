Wednesday, December 30th 2020 Show Links
Sport

Captain Jason Kerr back to boost St Johnstone

by Press Association
December 29, 2020, 5:25 pm
Syndicate Post image
Jason Kerr returns from suspension for St Johnstone (Graeme Hart/PA)

St Johnstone welcome skipper Jason Kerr and winger Michael O’Halloran back from suspension for Wednesday’s visit of Hamilton, but Callum Hendry is now banned for the Accies clash.

Striker Hendry became the third Saints player to be sent off in as many games with his stoppage-time red card during their Boxing Day loss to Aberdeen.

O’Halloran is back after missing the Pittodrie defeat but will have a second game to serve against Dundee United on January 9 as his Rangers red card was his second dismissal of the season.

Full-back Scott Tanser is a major doubt for the clash with Brian Rice’s Lanarkshire side after suffering a concerning knee injury in that Dons defeat, while an unnamed player has been ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.

