Newport clash with Exeter postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Leaders Newport’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Exeter on Tuesday night has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
The game was called off just two hours before the scheduled 7pm kick-off.
“After inspecting the pitch ahead of the fixture, referee John Busby deemed the Rodney Parade pitch unplayable,” said a statement on the Newport website.
