Newport clash with Exeter postponed due to waterlogged pitch

by Press Association
December 29, 2020, 5:25 pm
Newport’s League Two clash with Exeter at Rodney Parade has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch (Nick Potts/PA)

Leaders Newport’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Exeter on Tuesday night has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The game was called off just two hours before the scheduled 7pm kick-off.

“After inspecting the pitch ahead of the fixture, referee John Busby deemed the Rodney Parade pitch unplayable,” said a statement on the Newport website.

