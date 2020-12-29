Covid concerns, snow surprise and improved India – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 29.
Football
Raheem Sterling echoed Gary Lineker’s concerns about the hastening spread of coronavirus.
The cancellation of Salford’s match at Mansfield was snow joke for Ammies part-owner Gary Neville.
They didn’t have to do this in Portugal.
Cristiano Ronaldo was deep in thought.
Thomas Muller backed Andres Iniesta to make a swift recovery from injury.
Newcastle goalkeeper – and boyhood fan – Mark Gillespie remembered Pavel Srnicek.
A warning for Chelsea’s future opponents.
Richarlison is inspiring the next generation.
Cricket
Ravindra Jadeja was celebrating India’s victory over Australia in the second Test.
As were Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.
Kevin Pietersen took the liberty of praising his wife Jessica on Instagram.
Kevin also fulfilled a lifelong dream of seeing a cheetah in the wild.
Hales and Thunder proved a potent combination in the BBL.
Golf
Justin Rose was all at sea with his son Leo – but that wasn’t a bad thing.
And check out Leo’s shooting skills!
Those graphics look decent…
Tennis
She may be retired, but Caroline Wozniacki wants to know the WTA schedule.
Basketball
Steph Curry isn’t finished yet.
Another season, same LeBron James.
