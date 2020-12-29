Charlie Carter steers Stevenage to vital victory over Cambridge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Stevenage claimed a first win in five League Two games by beating Cambridge 1-0 at the Lamex Stadium.

The strugglers earned a crucial victory thanks to Charlie Carter’s first-half effort.

Cambridge failed to move into the top six as their faltering play-off hopes took another hit with a fourth defeat in six games.

The U’s took control in the early stages before Carter slammed home a loose ball following a corner to give the hosts a vital lead in the 22nd minute.

Having fallen behind, Cambridge fought back and home goalkeeper Jamie Cumming had to be alert to palm away a stinging shot from Adam May.

Both sides attempted to play passing football but struggled to carve out genuine chances on a bitter night.

The second half followed a similar pattern as the Boro looked to kill the game with Danny Newton and Jack Aitchison both denied.

In stoppage time, Terence Vancooten’s block from Harry Darling’s shot helped Alex Revell’s men seal a first league victory since November 24.