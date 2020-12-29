Will Keane winner fires Wigan to vital victory at fellow strugglers Burton

Will Keane’s 83rd-minute winner secured three precious points for Wigan in a 4-3 victory at bottom-side Burton after Kyle Joseph’s hat-trick had brought the Latics level on three occasions.
A frantic start to the game saw four goals in the first 28 minutes.
Albion went in front after 13 minutes with John-Joe O’Toole powering home a header from a short corner routine.
Wigan equalised six minutes later from their own set piece, Joseph diverting the ball past Kieran O’Hara using his thigh.
John Brayford headed home a close-range effort from Joe Powell’s left-wing free-kick but Albion’s lead lasted barely three minutes as Joseph netted for a second time, smartly converting Olly Crankshaw’s cross.
Burton moved back in front for a third time when Kane Hemmings pounced on a loose ball to fire home after 72 minutes only for Joseph to complete his hat-trick a minute later as he superbly guided Tom Pearce’s cross inside the post.
Keane rounded off a breathless game by heading home Chris Merrie’s cross.
